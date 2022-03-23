National Chia Day is observed every year to celebrate the tiny little nutrient-rich Chia seeds. It is celebrated every year on March 23. Chia seeds are very nutritious and can be a part of a well-balanced diet. The improve the ratio of good and bad cholesterol in the blood. People have it in various forms. Some top it up over their favourite dishes while many like to have it in water as well. As you celebrate National Chia Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 5 health benefits of chia seeds that you must not ignore on this day to celebrate the little seed packed with nutrition. From Chia Pudding to Truffles for Your Sweet Tooth, 5 Fun and Healthy Ways to Eat Chia Seeds

Storehouse of Antioxidants

Chia seeds are an amazing source of antioxidants. Antioxidants present in chia seeds are namely chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, myricetin, quercetin and kaempferol. These all have anti-cancer properties and protective effects on the heart and liver.

Promotes Weight Loss

Chia seed contains fibre and protein that helps those trying to lose weight. Most of the fibre present in chia seeds is a soluble fibre that absorbs water, becomes gel-like, and expands in the stomach to slow digestion and help you feel full after a meal. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss: Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Drink (Watch Video).

May Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

Some animal studies have found that chia seeds may improve insulin sensitivity. This might help to stabilize blood sugar levels after meals.

Reduce Inflammation

Eating chia seeds regularly may help reduce inflammatory markers, which sometimes indicate the presence of inflammatory disease. Chronic inflammation can also lead to health conditions like heart disease and cancer.

Good For Bone Health

Chia seeds are a little powerhouse to many nutrients like phosphorous, protein and calcium. The calcium present in chia seeds may help improve bone health and density.

Chia seeds are very high in fibre therefore it’s best to add them to your daily diet slowly. They a packed with numerous nutrients which can be very good for your health. Therefore, enjoy the amazing health benefits of this little powerhouse on National Chia Day 2022.

Wishing everyone National Chia Day 2022!

