Ch-ch-ch-chia! There are way too many things that you can do with the superfood seeds beyond just sprinkling them on top of things. Chia seeds are extremely nutritious, and they contain some mineral essential for bone health, including calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. We all know how mixing chia seeds in water can help you stay hydrated for long, especially in summers; there are some creamy, satisfying recipes as well. National Chia Day 2021 is on March 23 to celebrate the flattened ovals mighty seeds, which are packed with nutrients. On National Chia Day 2021, we bring you some super fun recipes. From chia pudding to truffles for your sweet tooth, here are five healthy ways to eat chia seeds.

1. Chia Pudding

If you are a chia newbie, chia pudding is an awesome first-timer recipe because you will get a real sense of their absorption power the gel-like structure creates. Besides, it can keep you full. You can make this treat with juice or milk, including flavourings like vanilla and cocoa.

2. Chia Smoothies

Your smoothies can be more nutritious, adding chia seeds. You can use chia in almost any smoothies by soaking them to make a gel before adding.

3. Chia Jams

You may not have imagined until now that these mighty seeds can be great as jams too. Chia seeds reportedly can absorb ten times their dry weight in water, which makes them a great substitute for pectin in a jam. This also means your jam won’t need a lot of added sugar to make it taste sweet. Besides, chia jams are much easier to make than your traditional jam.

4. Fruit and Nut Chia Salad

Another way to enjoy the goodness of chia seeds is by adding them to your fruit and nut salad. Simply mix them in and add your favourite fruits and nuts for a delicious chia salad.

5. Chia Truffles

If you are a huge fan of truffles but are looking to add some healthy alternatives, chia seeds are the best to add. The recipe in the above recipe video includes healthy chia seeds, rich chocolates and crispy nuts.

Chia seeds are a versatile and tasty ingredient. They can be easily added to numerous foods, providing health benefits to your body. Celebrate these tiny mighty seeds and enjoy a delicious recipe on National Chia Day!

