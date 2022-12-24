National Eggnog Day is celebrated every year right before Christmas. It is observed on December 24 to celebrate this popular drink across the United States, which is also known as egg milk punch. The origin of eggnog is debated even today. Many believe that it initially developed in East Anglia, England, whereas others believe that it originated as a medieval European beverage made with hot milk. All we know about this sweetened diary-based beverage is that it is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices. As you celebrate National Eggnog Day 2022, we at LatestLY bring you some recipes you can try to make this delicious drink at your home as you prepare for Christmas the next day. Five Must-Try Drink Recipes To Make You Feel Alive and Enrich Your Holiday Season This Year! (Watch Videos).

Recipe For Thick and Creamy Eggnog

Nowadays, eggnog has taken different forms, like eggnog-flavoured coffees, teas, baked goods, puddings, etc. Many people add liquor to eggnog while serving them at parties or get-togethers. Some add brandy, rum, whisky, bourbon or vodka, while others love to mix up and make up a combination. To give this drink more holiday cheer, you can garnish the glass with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice. Here is another recipe for delicious eggnog that you can try for the day.

How To Make Eggnog

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word nog describes a type of strong beer brewed in East Anglia, England, whereas it was used in old English vocabulary for strong ale. So essentially, eggnog refers to any drink containing eggs and alcohol. The word eggnog was printed for the first time in the March 26 issue of the New Jersey Journal in 1788, referring to a man enjoying a glass of eggnog. Wishing everyone a Happy Eggnog Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).