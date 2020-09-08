National Hot Cross Bun Day is observed on September 11 to celebrate the fluff and tasty buns. Hot cross buns are being eaten for centuries now. Everywhere everyone loves have cross buns often with a little butter that accentuates the taste. As National Hot Cross Bun Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you a quick recipe of making this bun. On this unofficial food holiday observed in the United States, make the age-old hot cross buns and share with your friend and family. This is a simple recipe and can be made without any hassle in the kitchen. Check out the recipe below and let us know your plans to make some hot buns at home. Why Is Hot Dog Called So? And It May Have Something to Do With Canines.

Ingredients For Hot Cross Bun

Ingredients for the hot cross bun are ¾ cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C), 3 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon instant powdered milk, ¼ cup white sugar, ⅜ teaspoon salt, 1 egg, 1 egg white, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon active dry yeast, ¾ cup dried currants, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 egg yolk, 2 tablespoons water, ½ cup confectioners' sugar, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract and 2 teaspoons milk.

Recipe to Make Hot Cross Bun

Make the dough by mixing warm water, butter, skim milk powder, 1/4 cup sugar, salt, egg, egg white, flour, and yeast. After five minutes of kneading. add currants and cinnamon. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Make 12 balls out of it and place in a greased 9 x 12-inch pan. Cover and let it rise in a warm place for about 35-40 minutes.

Mix egg yolk and 2 tablespoons water.

Bake it at 375 degrees F for 20 minutes and remove from pan immediately and cool it on a wire rack.

To make crosses on the bun, mix together confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk. Place glaze in a piping bag with the corner snipped off and pipe a cross onto each roll.

It is believed that the Ancient Greeks who loved pastries were the ones to first put the cross on them. Interestingly, many people associate the cross of the bun with the burden that Jesus Christ endured, as the original intention of the cross was to symbolise lost loved ones. The first actual record of the hot cross bun was in 1733. We wish you a Happy National Hot Cross Bun Day!

