National Nachos Day celebrates the snack loved by people across countries. It is one of the favoured things to eat at sporting events across the country. Nachos are tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, queso or other melted cheese and served with salsa. The history of nachos began at the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras, west of the Rio Grande. And today it is served as an appetizer, snack and a main course. A perfect recipe would be a big plate of tortilla chips with a lot of cheese, sour cream jalapenos, guacamole and salsa. On National Nachos Day 2020 celebrated on November 6, we bring to you how to easily make the snack at home. Check out the recipe to make nachos quickly.

Some of the ingredients in nachos include maize flour, half cup of refined flour, one tablespoon oil, half teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, crushed black peppercorns to taste.

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan, turmeric powder and sauté for 30 seconds.

2. Mix maize flour, salt and turmeric oil in a bowl and add knead into a soft dough.

3. To prepare spice mix, take onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt and crushed peppercorns in a bowl and mix well.

4. Drizzle some oil on top and roll out into a thin sheet. Place an inverted round steel platter on top, cut into shapes you want.

5. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry till it becomes golden and crisp.

6. Drain it on an absorbent paper and sprinkle some spice mix on top

Recipe to Make Nachos at Home:

You can melt and add cheese on top or put shredded cheese as per your liking. The seasoning on again depends on the flavours you enjoy. We wish you a Happy cheesy National Nachos Day!

