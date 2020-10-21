The International Day of the Nacho is celebrated on October 21. The day celebrates the snack which is widely loved by people across countries. Covered with cheese, black beans, olives and chilli, it has become one of the favourite food of people in various countries. The authentic version of the dish consists of shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and jalapenos. The new-age nacho is a spin-off the original one. Nachos are a Tex-Mex dish from northern Mexico with heated tortilla chips or totopos covered with melted cheese. From its origin to its current prominence, nachos have been through a lot of elements. And as we celebrate International Day of the Nacho 2020, we bring to you interesting facts about the appetizer. Some of The Best Nacho Recipes to Celebrate This Day.

Nachos originated in the city of Piedras Negras, Mexico in 1943. Some women, who were the wives of soldiers serving in the US Army visited a restaurant called the Victory club after it had closed for the day. The maitre d’ Ignacio “nacho” Anaya, invented a new snack for them with what little he had available in the kitchen including tortillas and cheese. Anaya cut the tortillas into triangles, added cheddar cheese, and added sliced jalapeno peppers. He served the dish calling it Nachos especiales. Meanwhile, we bring to you some more facts about nachos that will leave you surprised. Taco Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know All About the Day That Celebrates the Traditional Mexican Dish.

The creator of nachos sought to claim ownership of the dish. His son contacted a lawyer in 1960 to explore the possibility. Unfortunately, too much time had passed, so the recipe was free to the public.

In Mexico, nachos are called 'totopos'.

The first known appearance of the word 'nachos' in English dates to 1949, from the book A Taste of Texas.

A school in Kansas holds the record for the largest plate of nachos in the world. It weighed 4,689 pounds with 2,200 pounds of nacho cheese alone. Servings of the dish were sold to people for a dollar each in an effort to raise funds for charity.

Anaya Jr once served as a judge for an annual nacho competition held in Piedras Niegras on the second weekend of October. So, today as you crunch on a cheesy tortilla crisp, remember Ignacio Anaya who made it for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).