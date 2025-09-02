The season for colourful leaves and pumpkin patch visits is swiftly approaching. The start of September sparks the excitement around autumn. The fall season is all about embracing change and welcoming the shifting momentum from summer’s long to cosy days. The Fall Equinox, also known as the Autumnal Equinox or September Equinox, occurs around September 22 to September 23 in the Northern Hemisphere. It marks the moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator, resulting in nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness. This natural event signals the official start of autumn, a season of transition from summer's warmth to winter's coolness. So, when is the First Day of Fall 2025? In this article, let us understand Autumnal Equinox Day 2025 date, meaning, astronomical significance and traditions to mark the September Equinox.

Autumnal Equinox 2025 Date and Time in IST: When Is the First Day of Fall?

The First Day of Fall 2025 arrives on Monday, September 22, in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide. The Autumnal Equinox 2025 falls at 02:19 PM EDT (11:49 PM IST).

Autumnal Equinox Meaning and Significance

Culturally and spiritually, the Fall Equinox holds deep significance across civilisations. The Fall Equinox or Autumnal Equinox occurs when the sun crosses the celestial equator, resulting in nearly equal day and night. It marks the official start of autumn. The word equinox comes from the Latin “equi,” meaning equal, and “nox,” meaning night. In modern times, the Fall Equinox inspires seasonal festivals, agricultural fairs, and personal rituals of gratitude. It is a time when people connect with nature, appreciate the changing colours of leaves, and acknowledge the importance of letting go, much like trees shedding their leaves. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Astronomically, the autumnal equinox is the moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator, resulting in nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe. The equinox marks the transition from summer to autumn and signals shorter days ahead in the Northern Hemisphere. It highlights Earth’s orbital motion around the sun and the changing angle of sunlight, which creates seasonal shifts.

Fall Equinox Rituals and Traditions

Many cultures celebrate the equinox with harvest feasts, giving thanks for nature’s abundance. Ancient communities like the Druids and Mayans honoured it as a sacred time of balance.

People express gratitude for crops, blessings, and achievements, often through offerings of fruits, grains, or seasonal foods.

Lighting candles, lanterns, or bonfires symbolises the balance of light and darkness and honours the waning sun.

Individuals practice meditation, journaling, or mindfulness to reflect on balance and prepare for the dark months.

Individuals plan hikes in nature to connect with seasonal changes, admire autumn leaves, and experience harmony with nature.

Seasonal altars are decorated with pumpkins, apples, corn, seeds, and autumn leaves to honour the harvest and Earth’s cycles.

The fall equinox is all about appreciating the season shifts and long-known rituals. Whether through rituals, festivals, or quiet reflection, the Fall Equinox unites science, tradition, and spirituality, reminding us to appreciate the beauty of life’s constant transitions.

