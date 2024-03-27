Puthandu 2024 will be observed on April 14, i.e., Sunday. It is also known as Tamil New Year. It is a significant festival celebrated by the Tamil community in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and among Tamil-speaking people worldwide. The day typically starts with the traditional ritual of viewing 'Kanni', where auspicious items such as fruits, flowers, gold, and new clothes are displayed. Homes are decorated with colourful kolams (rangoli), and special prayers and offerings are made at temples. Vishu 2024 Food: From Vishu Kanji to Thoran to Unniyappam, Best Foods To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year.

Puthandu is also a time for families to come together, exchange gifts, and indulge in delicious feasts that include traditional Tamil dishes. As you observe Puthandu 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of foods you can prepare instead of the celebrations.

1. Mango Pachadi

A special dish made with raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, and other ingredients, symbolising the diverse flavours of life – sweet, sour, bitter, and tangy – that one may experience in the coming year.

2. Vegetable Sambar

A flavourful lentil-based stew cooked with a variety of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, drumsticks, and brinjal (eggplant), seasoned with a blend of spices and served with rice or idli. From Vazhakkai Varuval to Kalkandu Sadam, 5 Food Items To Celebrate Tamil New Year.

3. Payasam

A rich and creamy dessert made with rice, lentils, or vermicelli, cooked in milk, and sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Payasam is a must-have delicacy during Puthandu celebrations.

4. Paruppu Vadai

Crispy lentil fritters are made with a mixture of soaked and ground lentils, spiced with green chillies, ginger, and curry leaves, then deep-fried until golden brown. Paruppu Vadai is a popular savoury snack enjoyed during festive occasions.

5. Thakkali Sadam (Tomato Rice)

A fragrant rice dish cooked with ripe tomatoes, spices, and herbs, giving it a tangy and aromatic flavour. Thakkali Sadam is often served alongside other traditional dishes during Puthandu feasts.

These foods reflect Tamil Nadu's rich culinary heritage and are cherished as part of the Puthandu celebrations. They symbolise prosperity, happiness, and the spirit of togetherness. Wishing everyone a Happy Puthandu 2024!

