Vishu 2024 will be observed on April 14, i.e., Sunday. It is a day of immense significance and joy celebrated predominantly in Kerala to mark the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. Vishu is characterised by elaborate rituals, including the ceremonial arrangement called Vishukkani, where auspicious items like rice, fruits, flowers, and coins are displayed to signify prosperity and good fortune for the coming year. Traditional feasts featuring delectable dishes like Vishu Kanji (a rice porridge), Thoran (vegetable stir-fry), and Sadya (a grand meal served on banana leaves) are prepared and shared with loved ones, fostering a sense of unity and cultural pride. As you observe Vishu 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of traditional foods to add to your menu for the day's celebrations.

1. Vishu Kanji

A nourishing rice porridge made with rice, coconut milk, spices, and sometimes lentils, served with a side of flavourful curries or pickles.

2. Thoran

These are dry vegetable stir-fries made with grated coconut and various vegetables such as beans, carrots, cabbage, or green leafy vegetables, seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices.

3. Sadya

A grand feast served on banana leaves, typically featuring an array of dishes including rice, sambar, rasam, avial (mixed vegetable curry), olan (ash gourd stew), thoran, pachadi (yoghurt-based side dish), pickles, papadum, and payasam (sweet dessert).

4. Appam

Soft and fluffy pancakes made from fermented rice batter, usually served with coconut milk or stew.

5. Unniyappam

Sweet, deep-fried dumplings made from rice flour, jaggery, bananas, and coconut pieces, flavoured with cardamom and cumin seeds, making them a popular dessert option during Vishu festivities.

These traditional foods play a significant role in Vishu celebrations, symbolising abundance, prosperity, and the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones. Happy Malayalam New Year 2024!

