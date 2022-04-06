Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 10. Fasting and feasting, both are essential parts of Ram Navami. Sweets are one such thing that can be enjoyed during both fasting and feasting. As you celebrate Ram Navami 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes of sweet dishes that you must try on this day. Know Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Celebrating The Birth Anniversary Of Lord Rama

Coconut Ladoo

Coconut Laddoo requires only three ingredients, grated coconut, condensed milk and sugar. This is loved by all be it the one fasting or feasting.

Kaju Barfi

Kaju Barfi is a favourite for many in North India. The only thing to keep in mind while preparing it is the consistency of sugar syrup. It should be of one-string consistency.

Gulab Phirni

Firni is a part of Mughal cuisine and is loved by many. You can prepare Gulab Phirni by adding any additional fruit flavour, but adding Rose syrup will make your phirni to the next level with a difficult to resist the aroma.

Mango Rasgulla

During the off-season, many sweet shops use mango essence and flavour to prepare mango rasgullas. This mouth-watering form of rasgullas is also known as Kamala Bhog.

Dates Halwa

Soft and de-seeded seeds are a must to make a perfect dates Halwa. This is one sweet dish that is not just tasty but also healthy because dates are a rich source of iron, vitamins and minerals.

Every festival in India comes with a variety of sweet recipes. Ram Navami is one such Indian festival that is incomplete without any mouth-watering sweets. Wishing everyone Happy Ram Navami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).