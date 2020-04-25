Rooh Afza Trends on Twitter on the First Day of Roza, Know Why This Rose Drink Is So Popular During Ramzan Month

Rooh Afza (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

Rooh Afza, the name signifies a product which nourishes the soul. It is a staple drink, especially in the summer on every desi household. Bright red in colour, Rooh Afza tastes extremely sweet, and a glass of it makes you feel incredibly refreshed. It is everywhere during the summertime. But did you know the Rose Drink is even more popular during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan? Devotees who observe Roza, opt to break their whole-day fast with this refreshing drink. As the holy month of Ramadan 2020 has begun in India, Rooh Afza can be seen trending on Twitter. On the first day of Roza, know why this rose drink is so popular during the Ramzan month. Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Srinagar: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

The crescent moon was seen last evening, April 24, and for Muslims in India, the auspicious month of Ramzan begins from today, April 25, 2020. Twitter is filled with Ramadan Kareem 2020 wishes and greetings, to welcome the holy month. This year’s celebration will be a little different, because of the coronavirus lockdown. Devotees are urged to mark Ramadan 2020 at home. Aside from the wishes, people were quick to trend Rooh Afza on the microblogging site, as they cherish their childhood moments, drinking the rose drink to break the long-day of fasts. Ramadan 2020 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramazan Kareem Facebook Messages and GIF Images to Send on the First Day of Ramzan.

Rooh Afza Trends on Twitter

Divine!

#RoohAfza iftaar without RoofAfza is like Tea without tea leaves.A chilled glass of this is very soothing & tastes yummy when added to milk. pic.twitter.com/tH80aKOM2G — ☔🌈jaggirmRanbir🌈☔ (@jaggirm) April 25, 2020

Ramazan Without Rooh Afza? Impossible!

Although I respect the various choices ; But for me, it's difficult to imaging #Ramadan without #RoohAfza. pic.twitter.com/kz8IEkdX1p — आमिर-भाई 💬 (@Aamir_Capri) April 25, 2020

To Many, Iftar is Incomplete Without the Rose Drink

My Iftaar seems to be incomplete with out #RoohAfza pic.twitter.com/0ouqsSetic — Adnan Safee | The True Follower (@adnansafee) April 24, 2020

Why is Rooh Afza So Popular During Ramzan Month?

So, why is Rooh Afza so popular among people, during the Ramzan month? The popular rose drink has many health benefits. It beats dehydration, helps in gaining weight, supplies energy and improves digestion. During the holy month, it is very important to boost your immune and look after your health. Individuals fast throughout the day, from sunrise to sunset and consume no food or water. It is only after offering their evening prayers at dawn; they feed themselves, the special evening feast which is known as Iftar. Rose sharbat, Rooh Afza, is a great drink. With all its cooling properties, it instantly boosts your stamina. Besides, it tastes heavenly.

We have always known the importance of Rooh Afza in every household, but its health benefits make the holy month of Ramzan, even more special. So, break your day-long fast with a glass of the famous rose drink. Ramadan Kareem, everyone!