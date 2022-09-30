Navratri is a fun-filled festival celebrated for nine days in India. It signifies the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga won the battle and killed the demon king Mahishasura. The nine days of Navratri are associated with nine different colours. Each colour is associated with the goddess worshipped on that day. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri and is associated with the grey colour. People offer grey clothes and grey Prasad to her on this day. Worshipping and offering grey items to Maa Katyayani, here are grey food items and beverage recipes that you can try out on the sixth day of Navratri 2022. Navratri 2022 Day 6 Colour and Date: Bollywood Actresses’ Ethnic Looks To Help You Plan Your Outfit for Celebrations.

Maa Katyayani is the most aggressive form of Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have destroyed the demon Mahishasura. Grey is dedicated to her as she is known to be one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. Grey colour is not very common in food items, but the given recipes for Sabja drink and chia pudding in grey can be enjoyed during this fasting day of Navratri.

Sabja Drink Recipe

This refreshing drink for celebrating the grey day of Navratri can be enjoyed any time all year round to lift your spirits.

Grey Chia Pudding Recipe

Chia pudding is a healthy recipe with lots of fruits and dry fruits and can be considered a complete meal in itself. You can try it out on this day and make it again if you love it.

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri as she is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies that flee upon knowing of her arrival. People worship her on this day to help direct their anger in a positive direction. As you celebrate the grey colour on the sixth day of Navratri 2022, don’t forget to try out these recipes. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).