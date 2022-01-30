The Winter season is the time when we crave spicy fried food. In India, there are a variety of Street foods that you just can’t resist during this time. Street food is a very essential part of India's rich culture. From golgappe to momos, people love to enjoy the variety of cuisines served by street-side vendors. But considering the winter chill, many people get lazy to step out of their house and relish the yum street food. Therefore, for all those people, we at LatestLY, have brought quick recipes for some amazing Street food that you can try at home. Indian Street Food List: From Pani Puri to Vada Pav, These Gastronomical Wonders Are Must-Try.

Momos

This South Asian food has become quite a favourite of many, especially in North India. It comes in a variety of chicken, mutton, vegetable and paneer and is served with a spicy chutney made of red chilli, garlic and tomatoes.

Aloo Chaat

During winters, a spicy and tangy aloo chaat is all we need. It is the number one favourite of every street food lover. Bite-size potatoes topped with delicious chutney and spices are good to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

Noodles

Noodles are one of the best Indo-Chinese foods made in India. Mixed with all the vegetables and sauces, noodles are a healthy choice for many.

Vada Pav

Vada pav is the quickest and the easiest not just to eat but to make as well. When you want to kill your craving for street food without stepping out of the house, this is the quickest one for your rescue.

Mexican Churros

It is very difficult to find the perfect churros easily around you, and if you do there is surely going to be a long queue in waiting. To avoid the rush, better take this recipe and enjoy the deadliest taste of churros you have ever had.

The list of street food in India is endless. Every state has its own specialty which is unique and delicious in its own way. And every now and then, the recipes are upgraded to catch the eye of the public. For example, from momos, we have upgraded to Kurkure momos. From golgappe it is now paanch paani ke golgappe and so on. The variety in street food in India will always keep growing. For now, sit back and relax at home with our mouth-watering street food recipes that can be easily prepared at home.

