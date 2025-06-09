On June 10, 2025, people from across the United States of America will celebrate National Iced Tea Day. The day aims to enjoy one of everyone's most loved and cooling beverages, especially in the summer. People try to make different iced teas with flavours, like adding classic lemon and mint to fruity blends and herbal infusions. Iced tea quenches your thirst and provides many health benefits, like better digestion and natural antioxidants. So, here in this article, we explain the significance of National Iced Tea Day 2025 and the easy-to-make recipe for this refreshing iced tea. National Iced Tea Day 2024 Health Benefits: From Hydration to Mental Alertness, 5 Ways Iced Tea Can Be Beneficial That You May Not Have Known.

National Iced Tea Day 2025 Date

National Iced Tea Day 2025 falls on June 10.

National Iced Tea Day Significance:

In 1904, a tea merchant at the World's Fair in St. Louis introduced iced tea for the first time. He was planning to give out hot tea, but for some reason, a heat wave suddenly came, and people refused to drink it. That's when he saved himself and instantly decided to put some ice in that brewed tea, which gained him more customers because of the excellent taste of iced tea. National Iced Tea Day: Classic Lemon Iced Tea, Peach Mint Iced Tea – Easy Recipes To Try at Home (Watch Videos).

How Can You Make Iced Tea at Home?

To make iced tea at home, all you need is a tea bag. Put it in one cup of hot water and let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

After that, remove the tea bag and add some sugar as per your taste. You can add some honey instead of sugar.

Then, add some lemon juice for a tangy taste and fill the glass with 3-4 ice cubes. Then, pour the hot tea over the ice.

Garnish it with some Lemon slices or mint leaves.

Watch Video of Simple Iced Tea Recipe:

Iced tea is not a perfect excuse to take a simple break from your routine and relax with your loved ones. It all depends on whether you want to enjoy simple iced tea or a different variety.

