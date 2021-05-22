There are days when you want to channel your inner Martha Stewart all day long and cook up a storm, and there are other days when it’s too hot and the thought of slaving over the stove can seem like a huge bore. On those days, these quick, easy and light summer meals will save you from the hot fiery depths of summer heat.

Starting from breakfast to dinner, below you'll find five easy meals, that takes little to no time to prepare and will leave you with plenty of time to spare. These meals are not only easy but also healthy and nutritious that will keep you energised and refreshed all day long.

Toasted Museli with Almond Milk, Dark Chocolate and Fresh Fruits

Start your day off, with plenty of fibre and nutrition, and is full of delicious ingredients.

Papaya and Raw Mango Salad

This refreshing salad will not only satiate your appetite but is also quite pleasant and refreshing to taste. Toss some sun-dried tomatoes and crunchy peanuts with basil-pesto dressing and you'll have one delicious salad in a bowl.

Caprese Pasta Salad

What's not to love about a pasta salad? It's not only easy but delicious as well. It can be made in huge quantities, reheated for a couple of days and still stays fresh.

Cucumber and Tomato Sandwich

Perfect during a heatwave, this sandwich is easy, refreshing and also quite delicious. Slather some mayo on bread, layer them with cucumber and tomato slices and you have one delicious meal on your table.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Perfect for dinner, these wraps are full of spicy Asian flavours against the cool lettuce and the crunch of peanuts is added perfection to the meal.

