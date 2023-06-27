The weather is getting too hot and uncomfortable. Especially if you are constantly on the go for work or otherwise, the sudden changes can affect your health as well. It is very important to keep oneself hydrated every time one steps out for long hours. While it is always recommended to carry water, sometimes a simple addition of lemon and sugar to it can be so refreshing. In this article, we give you easy-to-make summer drinks which you can prepare every day and carry with you alongside the water. Sattu Sharbat: Easy Recipe for the Perfect Summer Drink To Beat the Heat!

A lot of times, we are tempted to have lemon juice from street-side stalls. However, one cannot be sure about the quality of ice and water being used. So instead of risking our health, it is always safer to carry homemade juices. It is best to stock your home with seasonal fruits to make fresh juices too. If you are unsure which ones are good for the summer season, we give you quick summer drink recipes. How To Keep Cool in Summer? 5 Ideas and Tips To Keep Yourself Healthy and Protected From the Scorching Summer Heat.

Jaljeera

Made with a powder of roasted cumin seeds, jaljeera is an excellent summer drink, especially if you eat a lot of outside food. It helps in proper digestion and prevents acidity.

Watch the Jaljeera Recipe:

Aam Panna

Summers are the season of mangoes, and if you like eating Kachchi Kairi, you will enjoy the Aam Panna drink just as much. This reenergizing drink of raw mango pulp tastes sweet, sour and salty in equal measure.

Watch Aam Panna's Recipe:

Buttermilk

Popularly called Chaas, it is one of the best summer drinks to keep you cool. All you need is some curd and cold water to make it. Additionally, you can add masalas if you like spiced buttermilk, or even plain buttermilk is good for your body.

Watch the Buttermilk Recipe:

Watermelon Juice

It is good to eat juicy fruits during the summer season so that your body gets enough fluids. If you love watermelon, a simple juice by blending the pieces can also be a great summer drink. Just add a couple of ice cubes, and it will taste better.

Watch the Watermelon Juice Recipe:

Kokum Syrup

Very popularly made within Maharashtra is the kokum sharbat. Made from kokum fruit, it is rich in Vitamin C and has anti-oxidant properties. It is also suitable for the skin to drink kokum juice in summer. The best part is you can make the concentrate and store it later.

Watch the Kokum Syrup Recipe:

These are some of the refreshing summer drinks that you can easily make at home. Many of the ingredients required for these are already available in your kitchen. Watch these recipes and prepare these refreshing drinks to beat the heat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).