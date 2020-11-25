Thanksgiving is annually celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States of America and Brazil. Thanksgiving 2020 will fall on November 26. Americans observe this day by thanking God for all they have been blessed with. Feasts, get-together, sports activities are some of the things which commonly take place on Thanksgiving 2020. In Canada, Thanksgiving is observed on the second Monday of October. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Thanksgiving 2020 alternative dishes to Turkey, this includes Crown Roasts to Beef Wellington. Thanksgiving 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History, Traditions And Food Related to the Observance.

Different food delicacies are being prepared on the occasion of Thanksgiving which is enjoyed with loved ones. The preparation of Turkey is associated with the celebration of Thanksgiving, however, there are other alternative dishes which can also be tried on this day for giving thanks. In this article, we will share recipes of various varieties from beef, lamb to chicken which can be prepared on Thanksgiving 2020. Before we move to recipes, let us tell you about the history of Thanksgiving. The celebration of Thanksgiving started in 1621 when Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans came together during autumn harvest feast. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held every November. Thanksgiving 2020 Side Dishes' Recipes: From Creamed Spinach to Roasted Cauliflower, 5 Yummy Delicacies That Can Give Main Turkey Dish a Run For Its Money!

7 Alternative Dishes to Turkey

1. Crown Roasts

2. Lasagna

3. Beef Wellington

4. Baked Ham

5. Mustard Roasted Chicken

6. Roasted Beef Tenderloin

7. Pumpkin Tart

Therefore, people who don't like the taste of Turkey or rather are haters of Turkey delicacies can try above recipes as an alternative for Thanksgiving 2020. On the occasion of Thanksgiving 2020, try preparing dishes on your own and adapt ideas from the above dishes. Enjoy the same by staying indoors with your family members considering the coronavirus pandemic situation.

