Turkish cuisine is certainly the best cuisine with the influence from the Mediterranean to the Middle East and from central Asia to eastern Europe.

It is mostly meat-based and is known for its kebabs and kofte. Though the vegetarian and vegan trends are not very famous in Turkey, they do have some plant-based food on the menu. Keeping the best of Turkish dishes in mind, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 such Turkish dishes that are famous worldwide. Baklava to Lokma to Kunefe Here's a List of Must-Taste Turkish Desserts

Cig Kofte

Cig Kofte is a meat dish made with minced meat and spices. It is generally made on special occasions and is served with rice and salad. Nowadays, cig Kofte has become a vegan dish and minced meat is banned from shops and restaurants.

Cig Kofte (Photo Credits: Max Pixel)

Hamsi

Hamsi is usually caught fresh from the Black Sea and fried, poached or baked. This wheel formation is commonly served with a green salad and is usually accompanied by side dishes of different types.

Hamsi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gozleme

This is the perfect choice for a tasty breakfast. The word "gozleme" is derived from the Turkish word "kozleme," which means to grill or cook on the embers. It is a thinly made dough filled with meat, vegetable or cheese.

Gozleme (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Simit

The key ingredients of Simit, the Turkish bread are flour, water, yeast, sugar and molasses. It is one of the best dishes for breakfast with jam, cheese, pastirma and fresh vegetables. Turkish Coffee is Brewed in Hot Sand, Watch Video of This Uniquely Prepared Hot Beverage.

Simit (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Shish Kebab

This is a traditional Turkish dish known for its Smokey flavour and is served with rice, salad and fries. Vegetables for the same are grilled separately on the skewer.

Shish Kebab (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The taste of the Turkish dishes vary from region to region. Some might be rich in spices while others might be low on spices. But the taste is unique and must be tried once.

