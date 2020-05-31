World Milk Day 2020: From Creating Plastic to Time Required By Cow to Produce Milk, Here Are 10 Fun Facts About This Beverage

World Milk Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Milk Day is annually observed on June 1. The celebration of this event started twenty years back. This occasion has been established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The main aim of celebration of this day is to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, as well as to celebrate the dairy sector. On the occasion of World Milk Day 2020, we will share ten fun facts about this beverage which will bring a smile on your face. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

This year is the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day and Global Dairy Platform is hoping to break new records in terms of outreach, participation and promotion. Considering the on-going coronavirus pandemic situation, discussion regarding the benefits of milk in terms of health and nutrition will take place on the social media platform. Milk is loaded with essential nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin A to name a few which play an important role in enhancing our health.

10 Fun Facts About Milk

1. A cow produces an average of 6.3 gallons of milk daily and 350,000 glasses of milk in a lifetime.

2. Holstein cow named Robthom Sue Paddy is said to have produced the greatest amount of milk in one year, that is, 59,298 pounds.

3. Galalith, synthetic plastic material is created by milk which is odourless, biodegradable, antistatic, insoluble in water and virtually non-flammable.

4. It is Illegal in Pennsylvania to use milk crates for anything other than milk, a person can be fined up to $300 for unauthorized use of milk crates.

5. Adult cats do not produce lactase enzyme, which is responsible for the digestion of milk. Therefore, adult cats should not be served with a saucer of milk.

6. Whale’s milk contains 30-50% fat and is often referred to as having a toothpaste-like consistency.

7. Twelve pounds of whole milk is required to make one gallon of ice cream.

8. A cow normally takes 50 to 70 hours to produce milk.

9. Humans are the only species on Earth that consumes milk from another animal.

10. Majority of the world population cannot digest milk as many people are lactose intolerance.

Milk is indeed a healthy beverage and should be taken on a daily basis for healthy bones and strong muscles. On World Milk Day 2020, share facts and your views about milk and dairy products by using #WorldMilkDay and #EnjoyDairy. By doing this, you can become part of the movement to promote the dairy industry and milk product on World Milk Day 20th anniversary.