World Nutella Day, celebrated annually on February 5, is a global tribute to the beloved chocolate-hazelnut spread. It was founded in 2007 by Sara Rosso, an American blogger and Nutella enthusiast, who wanted to unite fans worldwide in their love for the creamy treat. The celebration quickly gained popularity, and in 2015, Ferrero, Nutella’s parent company, officially took over its management while keeping the fan-driven spirit alive. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

On this day, Nutella lovers across the globe indulge in creative recipes, share social media tributes, and host Nutella-themed events. From pancakes and waffles to cakes and milkshakes, Nutella is incorporated into countless dishes, making the celebration both delicious and fun. Beyond just food, World Nutella Day fosters a sense of community, bringing people together over their shared love for the iconic spread. Whether through posting photos, creating new recipes, or simply enjoying a spoonful straight from the jar, fans celebrate in their unique ways. As you observe World Nutella Day 2025, check out these easy and delicious five Nutella recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth. White Chocolate Nutella Photo Has Everyone Craving For it; Here's How You Can Make Your Own At Home Easily.

1. Nutella Toast – Spread Nutella on warm toast and top with banana slices, strawberries, or chopped nuts for added flavour and crunch.

Watch Recipe Video of Nutella Toast:

2. Nutella Pancakes – Drizzle Nutella over freshly made pancakes or use it as a filling between pancake layers for a rich and indulgent treat.

Watch Recipe Video of Nutella Pancakes:

3. Nutella Mug Cake – Mix 4 tbsp flour, 3 tbsp milk, 1 tbsp sugar, 1/4 tsp baking powder, and 2 tbsp Nutella in a mug. Microwave for about 1 minute for a quick and easy cake.

Watch Recipe Video of Nutella Mug Cake:

4. Nutella Dip – Mix Nutella with a little warm milk to create a smooth dip for fruits, pretzels, or marshmallows.

Watch Recipe Video of Nutella Dip:

5. Nutella Milkshake – Blend 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1 cup of milk, and 2 tbsp Nutella for a creamy and delicious milkshake.

Watch Recipe Video of Nutella Milkshake:

No matter how you enjoy it, Nutella adds a touch of indulgence to any dish. Whether spread, drizzled, blended, or baked, its rich, creamy flavour makes even the simplest treats irresistible. So, go ahead get creative, satisfy your sweet cravings, and make every bite a little more delightful with Nutella!

