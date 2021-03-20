World Pakhala Divas is celebrated every year on March 20. This event is observed to enjoy this Indian dish which is quite popular worldwide. Indian culture is indeed quite diverse, each and every tradition in this nation has something very unique and quite popular. Pakhaḷa is an Odia term for Indian food consisting of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. The liquid part is known as toraṇi. On the occasion of World Pakhala Divas 2021, we will share with you an easy recipe for this traditional Odia dish. On World Pakhala Dibasa 2021, here are World Pakhala Divas 2021 wishes and messages, Happy World Pakhala Divas WhatsApp Stickers and World Pakhala Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

The introduction of Pakhala is unknown, however, it was first included in the recipe of Lord Jagannath temple of Puri. Pakhala can be 'Jeera Pakhala', 'Dahi Pakhala', 'Basi Pakhala', 'Saja Pakhala' and 'Chainn Pakhala'. This Odia dish is popular in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Pazhaiya Sadam. The Bengali name for this dish is panta bhat, while in Chhattisgarh it's called bore that. We

People who toil in the sun such as farmhands have Pakhala to replenish the salt and water lost by the body. On this day of World Pakhala Dibasa 2021, here are World Pakhala Divas 2021 wishes and messages, Happy World Pakhala Divas WhatsApp Stickers and World Pakhala Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

A traditional Odia dish is prepared with rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. Pakhala goes well along with potato, brinjal or fried fish. To beat the heat, this dish is cooked and cooled in a bowl full of plain water. Pakhaḷa is slightly fermented rice. The rice is cooked, water is added with a little bit of old pakhal. Let us take a look below at the simple recipe of Pakhala Bhata.

Pakhala Bhata Recipe

This recipe should definitely be tried by people from all cultures. The presence of curd, cucumber, cumin seeds and mint in Pakhala make it quite healthy and good for digestive tract, specially in summer. We wish you all a very Happy World Pakhala Divas 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).