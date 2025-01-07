Mumbai, January 7: NVIDIA recently unveiled its new graphics card lineup, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series, which includes the GeForce RTX 5070, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5080, and GeForce RTX 5090. The RTX 50 series includes the same model naming system as the previous RTX 40 series. However, in terms of performance and AI processing, the new NVIDIA GPUs surpass their predecessors, offering a significant boost.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 price in India starts at INR 2,14,000 and will be available from January 30, 2025. Thanks to its Blackwell architecture, it offers 32GB GDDR7 RAM, powerful gaming performance and AI processing. It boasts fifth-gen Tensor cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and fourth-gen ray tracing cores, making it a powerful GPU that the money can buy. However, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, 5070 Ti and 5080 are also great gaming options. NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card, Claims It To Be ‘Most Powerful GPU Ever Made’; Check Key Specifications, Price and Availability.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Price and Specifications

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 is the most affordable option for gamers. It starts at INR 59,000 in India and USD 549 (around INR 47,068) in the US. The GeForce RTX 5070 offers 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 6,144 CUDA cores, and a bandwidth of 672GB/sec. From February 2025, this graphics card will be available in India.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Price and Specifications

The slightly higher variant is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which comes with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, 8,960 CUDA cores, and a bandwidth of 896/sec. It is priced at around INR 80,000 and in the United States at USD 749 (around INR 64,216). NVIDIA will make this GPU available from February 2025.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Price and Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 price in India is INR 1,07,000, and in the United States, it is USD 999 (around INR 85,663). This GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card offers 16GB GDDR7 RAM, 10,752 CUDA cores, and 960/sec bandwidth. This GPU will be available from February 2025. AMD Ryzen 9000 Series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, AMD Ryzen AI MAX Series Unveiled at CES 2025, Comes With Powerful Gaming, AI Processing and Workstation Capabilities; Know More.

Built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, these new GPUs have powerful AI processing and neural rendering capabilities. During CES 2025, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled various software technologies beyond graphics cards to help train humanoid robots and power various AI applications.

