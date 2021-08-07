World’s biggest Gemstones brand Gem Selections: Khanna Gems organised a Maharudraabhishek Puja on the holy banks of Ganga, Haridwar on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

People could also participate in the Puja online. The event was a huge success with thousands of registrations. Gem Selections has always been at the forefront when it comes to any spiritual or religious event. Being the market leader in the Gemstones Industry, Gem Selections: Khanna Gems is now diversifying its portfolio with Online Puja business.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group said, “Due to the pandemic, people are not able to go to religious places, so we thought why not bring the religious places themselves to people’s houses, by live streaming Puja from religious places in the customer’s name & gotra. With this people can seek blessings from different gods & goddesses and from different temples all while sitting at their homes. Our teams have worked day & night to make today’s event a grand success and we hope to organise many such events in the near future.”

Gem Selections is backed by Khanna Gems Group and is the biggest brand in the world for astrological gemstones with 20 stores worldwide; their entire inventory is certified from Govt Lab & they have been the undisputed leader of the Gemstones industry for the past 3 decades.