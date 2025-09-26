Ahmedabad, September 2025: Art has always been more than just paint on canvas or form in sculpture — it is the memory of civilizations, the echo of traditions, and the imagination of humanity. This spirit comes alive in “Global Treasures”, an ambitious exhibition curated by one of India’s youngest and most passionate art collectors, Devin Gawarvala, founder of the Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad.

The exhibition, running from August 31st to oct 7th, 2025, transforms the Bespoke Art Gallery into a vibrant cultural hub, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. With nearly 60 distinctive works of art ranging from mixed media and acrylic to textured paintings, sculptures, installations, and traditional forms such as Pichwai, Tanjore, and Perishious pieces, the show offers something for every kind of art lover. It’s not just an exhibition — it is a visual odyssey where heritage and imagination converge.

For Devin, whose journey as a curator has been defined by his deep interest in cultures across the world, “Global Treasures” is both a personal and universal statement. “Art is a language that bridges the past and the present. Each of my works tells a story of human heritage that touches every viewer personally,” he explains. His collection is less about isolated objects and more about a symphony of colors, forms, and philosophies that connect viewers to the unity of time, place, and spirit.

Photo Credits: File Image

The Stars of Indian Art

The exhibition gathers together some of the most acclaimed names in Indian art. Among them are Padma Shri awardee Bajju Sir, Keshari Nandan (Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Ceramics), and Thota Vaikuntam (National Film Award for Best Production Design). The legendary K.G. Subramanyan, recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Kalidas Samman, continues to inspire with works that reflect his unparalleled vision.

The sculptural tradition of India is represented by masters such as Himmat Shah, who has been honored with the Lalit Kala Akademi National Award (1956, 1962), Sahitya Kala Parishad Award (1988), Kalidasa Samman (2003), and the Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship (2021), alongside Arun Pandit, winner of the Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Sculpture (2010).

Other Indian artists featured include Rini Dhumal, whose journey from the Chancellor’s Gold Medal (1972) and Governor’s Gold Medal (1974) to scholarships in India and France shaped her as one of the most celebrated contemporary names; Karl Antao, known for multiple accolades including the Bendre Husain Award and Best Solo Show Award by India Habitat Centre; Vipul Kumar, an international fellow with residencies at institutions like the Anderson Ranch Arts Center (Colorado) and Northern Clay Center (Minnesota); Ankon Mitra, winner of the All-India Gold Medal (2018) and Lexus Design Award (2020); and Harsha Durugadda, celebrated globally for winning the Biafarin Award, NordArt (Germany, 2018), and the Rio Tinto Sculpture Award (Australia, 2017).

Together, these names bring gravitas, diversity, and a modern voice to Indian artistry.

Photo Credits: File Image

A World Stage in Ahmedabad

Complementing the Indian masters is an equally powerful international line-up. The globally recognized duo Gillie & Marc, who have won multiple awards at Sculpture by the Sea in Sydney and the People’s Choice Award at the Bayside Arts Festival (2019), bring their instantly recognizable style. Bobur Ismailov, honored with the Golden Medal from the Fine Arts Academy of Uzbekistan and the Medal of Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, showcases his globally acclaimed works. Timur D. Vatz, with honors such as the Guinness Prize (Royal Academy of Arts, 1994) and the B.P. Portrait Award (London, 2002), adds another layer of international prestige.

The roster further extends to renowned figures like Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, Evelyne Brader-Frank, among others, making Global Treasures an exhibition that truly transcends borders.

Beyond Viewing: An Interactive Cultural Experience

What makes Global Treasures stand apart is its ability to engage not just seasoned art collectors but also young, aspiring creatives. The exhibition includes workshops and interactive sessions, allowing emerging artists to learn from Devin’s expertise and draw inspiration from the legacy of the masters showcased.

Devin himself is not only a collector but also a philanthropist and conservationist, whose interests span architecture, design, and landscaping. His commitment reflects a larger vision: to make art accessible, meaningful, and impactful for communities.

A Celebration of Human Creativity

In its essence, Global Treasures is a celebration — of the old and the new, the local and the global, the traditional and the experimental. With legendary names and rising stars sharing the same space, the exhibition stands as a testament to art’s ability to tell stories, preserve heritage, and ignite imagination.

Ahmedabad, with its rich cultural history, provides the perfect backdrop for this ambitious showcase. For those who step into Bespoke Art Gallery this September, Global Treasures promises to be more than an exhibition — it is an experience of humanity’s shared legacy through art.

