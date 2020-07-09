Hairfall is quite common during monsoon, in fact, many people often experience explained hair fall. The moment of realisation about how bad your hair fall has gotten can be anywhere ranging from waking up to a pillow filled with hair strands or to see more hair than normal going down the drain while you wash your hair, regardless it is a major cause of concern. But are you one of those people who have experienced an increase in your hair fall rate during the COVID 19 pandemic? Well, there is no established notion that says that coronavirus has anything directly to do with your hair fall but there could be various other things that might be responsible for increased hair fall amid the lockdown. Let’s discuss.

Hair Hygiene: Are you following your hair care routine amid the lockdown, as you would normally? Probably not. Not just your hair care routine, are you even washing your hair enough while you are at home? If not then maybe that is the reason your hair is falling more these days

Keeping Your Hair Tied All The Time: When we know you don’t have to step out of the house, we tend to keep our hair tied. It has been said that tying your hair tightly can make your hair follicles weak, causing hair fall.

Not Eating Nutritional Food: Many people who are stuck at home are binge eating junk food. They are either preparing unhealthy food at home like cake etc. or simply ordering a takeout. It is important to receive enough nutrition via your diet to keep your hair healthy.

Home Remedies For HairFall

Get Your Nutrients: Opt for a balanced diet. Go for foods rich in vitamin E like almonds. Fish is good for your hair too. You can go for vitamin E supplements if you like.

Homemade hair packs: You can make aloe vera hair pack by mixing aloe vera gel and honey. You can also apply eggs for softer hair.

Use Natural Oils: Go for warm coconut or almond oil massages before washing your hair.

