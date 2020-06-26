Photography as an art is getting widely spread in India. Various newer styles are being introduced and several photography enthusiasts are coming ahead and using their talent to bring out the beauty and share stories through their images. Hamza Shaikh, an Indian photographer based at Mumbai is considered one amongst the firsts who started skyline photography in India.

The style then rose to popularity and is now one the widely used art. Skyline is basically an overall capturing of structures of an entire city or it spaces. Hamza's shift from skyline to celebrity portraits is well known and appreciated by people too.

Speaking about being the firsts in Skyline photography, Shaikh says, "It's a proud moment and a happy dose to be called in the ones who brought Skyline photography to popularity in the city. It's overwhelming how people respond to my work. Every photographer should select his or hers niche and work towards it. The entire setting for skyline is always so soothing and calming that I still love that style."