Hardik Pandya loves flaunting the brands he wears. The Mumbai Indians and team India all-rounder lives an exotic lifestyle and is a true fashionista. But apart from flaunting the brands and the bling, Pandya also loves tattoos and has inked several tattoos on his body most of which carry some deep meaning in his life and lifestyle. Recently, Pandya, who turned 27 this Sunday, gave his fans a glimpse of the Patek Philippe wristwatch that he has been wearing lately. Pandya has been sporting variations of the iconic Swiss luxury wristwatch and seems to be in love with the brand. Hardik Pandya Performs Chef Duties at Home, Makes ‘Cheese Butter Masala’ for Family (View Post).

The first glimpse of what many consider to be the ‘holy grail’ of all watches was first seen in Pandya’s arms when he was undergoing a back surgery back in October last year. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder wore the watch during the surgery and later posted an image post the surgery during which fans took notice of the Patek Philippe Nautilus wristwatch that Pandya was wearing. Hardik Pandya Survives Jofra Archer's Beamer But Suryakumar Yadav Hit With Bouncer During MI vs RR IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Wears Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch to Surgery

Brazilian model Izabelle Leite even asked the cricketer if he wore the watch during the surgery to which Pandya replied that he ‘always’ wears the wristwatch.

Hardik Pandya Wore Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch to Surgery (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Recently, Pandya was again seen sporting the timepiece during an IPL photoshoot in UAE. Pandya was modelling for a shoot with the Mumbai Indians when he was sporting the Patek Philippe Nautilus wristwatch. This was Rose & Gold variant of the popular Swiss brand and immediately attracted the notice of the fans. According to Mensxp, Pandya flaunted a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph 5980/10R-010 which is worth Rs 1.65 crore.

Hardik Pandya Flaunts Rare Watch During IPL Photoshoot

Hardik Pandya Sports Rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch

Hardik Loves Wearing His Watch Always

Pandya Wearing His Beloved Watch

The wristwatch has 9 diamond baguettes on the face and another 32 diamonds around the dial while there are six diamonds each on the straps on both sides of the wristwatch. That makes it a total of 53 diamonds on the timepiece and to add there are also rubies inside. Pandya certainly loves his watches and loves wearing the biggest brands of all.

