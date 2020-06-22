Many prominent cricket players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes owing to the COVID-19 crisis. In the break, however, they have been engaging themselves by doing different activities. David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on TikTok while Shikhar Dhawan has been posting intriguing photos and videos with his son Zoravar. Recently, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also revealed his other talent which was cooking. Taking to his official Instagram page, the swashbuckling batsman shared a couple of pictures in of which he can be seen cooking and the other snap featured the dish which the star cricketer made for his family. Hardik Pandya Thanks ‘Papa’ for Constant Love and Support on Father’s Day 2020, Says ‘Will Do Whatever I Can to Keep Smile on Your Face!’

“Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household Swipe for the dish PS dish is cheese butter masala,” wrote the 26-year-old while sharing the snaps on the picture-sharing website. Hardik is certainly enjoying a gala time at home and his visit his social media pages to verify the fact. Frequently, the all-rounder has been posting heart whelming pictures and videos with his brother Krunal and better-half Natasa Stankovic. Meanwhile, have a look at his latest Instagram post.

View Post:

In months’ time, the junior Pandya will begin a chapter in his life as he is set to a father. A few months back, he announced Natasa’s pregnancy and wishes poured in for the couple.

Talking about cricket action, the all-rounder hasn’t played international cricket after September 2019 owing to a back injury. He underwent surgery and made a brilliant comeback in DY Patil T20 trophy. He was also selected in the Indian team for the home ODI series against South Africa in March. However, the tour got postponed owing to the global health scare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).