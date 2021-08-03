Alpesh Patel is CEO of RavKoo, a SaaS digital platform for prescriptions, with over 400 distribution centers nationwide in over 100 major cities - is now providing free same-day prescription delivery to the patient's doorsteps. With our mission "Giving back to the community," Ravkoo is now helping neighborhood communities by donating $1 to major charities for every prescription received from patients.

We Interviewed him to share his wisdom and Journey so far in the Entrepreneurial World.

1.What motivated you to start RavKoo? How did the idea come about?

I was motivated to start ravkoo as people needed nationwide same-day prescription delivery platforms during the pandemic. During the pandemic, telehealth and telemedicine became popular for virtual doctor visits. However, patients still had to go to the pharmacy to pick up the prescription, and that's where we came up with the idea to make a prescription delivery platform offering free nationwide same-day delivery.

2. What was your mission at the beginning of starting your business?

We started ravkoo to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultations and making prescriptions affordable. Our goal was to develop quality healthcare and help streamline provider's prescription processes.

3. What do you attribute your success to? Is there a trait you have or a person who helped you along the way?

I attribute my success to hard work and my past experience in healthcare as a pharmacist, along with a recent couple of years spent learning innovative technologies. Along the way, I've had a great team that helped grow our business. Without having a great team, no business can be successful.

4. When times get tough, what would you say motivates you to keep going?

I always believe every problem has a solution. Tough times are like storms. They come and go, and you have to be patient and keep working towards your goal. It's essential to keep going and not hit the snooze button, but to continue fighting for your purposes.

5. Employees are one of the most important players to succeed in business. What do you look for in an employee?

Good attitude and hard-working. If they have a good attitude but no experience, they can learn. Experienced people with bad attitudes are useless to have on your team.

6. What is unique about your business? Is there a competitive advantage that you have over the rest?

When we started ravkoo, we were the only nationwide platform offering same-day prescription delivery nationwide. But now, we've developed two new technologies, directed towards providers or doctors' offices and one for our customers/patients. The Connect Kiosk brings virtual pharmacy experience into provider practice so patients can get all their prescription-related answers while they're in the doctors' office and pay for the prescription, and schedule a delivery to their home. Our other new technology is the Ravkoo app, which will bring all patient healthcare data to one place. It will bring all of their medical and prescription data to the app, no matter where they received their healthcare. It also brings data from Apple Health, and Google fit so when our pharmacist consults with a patient, they can look at a patient holistically rather than fill prescriptions. Currently, these are pioneer technologies, so that we will be the first on the market for both.

7. Have you ever gotten a disappointed client or customer? If so, how did you handle the situation?

Knock on wood, not so far!

8. Is there a type of marketing that has worked amazingly for RavKoo? If so, how did you stumble upon it?

Being in healthcare for over 13 years, most of our past relationships have been business regenerated, but we are currently starting a digital marketing phase on Facebook, Linkedin, and Google ads.

9. Is there any resource or resources that helped you on your journey to becoming a business owner?

Yes, my current business partner, who used to be my old boss when working as a technician, has been the inspiration and mentor all of my life.

10. What are the three best pieces of advice that you would give to anyone starting a business? What do they need to know from the very beginning?

The first piece of advice is that nothing will be easy, but if you work hard and keep innovating yourself, you can find the solution. Second, if you find the solution for a customer's problem, you will always win the game. And the last piece of advice is always to have a backup plan and remember before you get into the business, you always have to know how to get out of business.