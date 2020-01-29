Bariatric Surgery Reverses Respiratory Issues in Obese People: Study

Obese Women. (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

London, January 29: Bariatric surgery -- a surgical procedure to aid weight loss -- might undo some of the adverse effects of obesity on the respiratory system.Obesity is a public health epidemic that contributes to a higher risk of hypertension and stroke, diabetes and certain cancers. It also harms the respiratory system, although the scope of these effects is not fully understood.

The known effects of obesity on the respiratory system include increased respiratory work, along with compromised airway resistance and respiratory muscle strength, which may all contribute to restrictive pulmonary function impairment.

As an imaging technology that provides detailed pictures of the lungs and airways, computerized tomography (CT) scan has great potential to improve understanding of obesity's impact on the respiratory system. Up until now, however, there have been few CT studies evaluating obesity's effects on the lungs and the trachea often referred to as the windpipe.

Susan J. Copley, M.D., the lead author of the study which got published in the journal Radiology, saw CT's potential firsthand in her practice as a thoracic radiologist at Hammersmith Hospital in London, part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, where she observed differences on chest CT images obtained in obese individuals.

"This caused me to wonder if these differences were due to obesity and whether they were reversible after weight loss," she said. For the study, Dr Copley and her colleagues evaluated changes in the respiratory systems of 51 obese individuals who underwent bariatric surgery, a treatment for obese patients who haven't responded to other weight loss approaches. The procedure reduces the size of the stomach.

All participants lost weight post-surgery with a mean body mass index decrease of 10.5 kg/m2.The researchers used CT to measure the size and shape of the trachea and assess air trapping, a phenomenon in which excess air remains in the lungs after exhaling, resulting in a reduction in lung function.

Air trapping is an indirect sign of obstruction in the small airways of the lung. When the researchers compared results at baseline and six months after bariatric surgery, they found that surgery and weight loss were associated with morphological, or structural, changes to the lung and trachea.

Post-surgery CT showed reductions in air trapping and a lower incidence of tracheal collapse. Change in the extent of CT air trapping was the strongest predictor of improvement in dyspnea or shortness of breath.

"For the first time, this study has demonstrated changes in the CT morphology of large and small airways that improve when individuals lose weight," Dr Copley said. "These features correlate with an improvement in patient symptoms. "The results suggest that there may be a reversible element of small airway inflammation related to obesity and that reversal of this inflammation correlates with improvement in symptoms. The findings also point to CT as a potential marker of this inflammation.

While more studies are needed to better understand the link between CT features and biomarkers of inflammation, the study underscores CT's potential in the work-up of patients with obesity."CT is a useful morphological marker to demonstrate subtle changes which are not easily assessed by lung function alone," Dr Copley said.