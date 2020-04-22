Can it be Safe to Visit Your Neighbour's House When You are Both Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

A Still From Friends (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As we maintain social distancing, we know that we cannot visit restaurants, gyms and salons. But there are a few aspects of social distancing which are a bit more nuanced. Whether you want to visit your boyfriend who lives in the same building or you want to spend some time with your neighbour, can you go back and forth between different households when you are practicing social distancing? Allow us to answer this tricky question.

Can You Visit any Other Home in the Same Society While Social Distancing?

You should limit in-person contact as much as you can to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The social distancing norms requires you to keep space between yourself and others outside of your home. Bored During COVID-19 Lockdown? From ‘Dumb Charades’ to ‘Never Have I Ever’, These Games Are Super Fun to Play Over Video Calls.

So, if you are living in a high-contamination area, you should limit close contact with any other individual. So, even if you are spending one-on-one time with your neighbour, you are coming near an outsider. Coronavirus Quarantine Funny Memes and Jokes Are Keeping Spirits High as Positive Messages Provide Much-Needed Inspiration in Times of Despair.

What Precautions Should You Take While Visiting Your Neighbour’s House?

That said, if you are both wearing a mask and keeping six-foot-distance from each other, it can be okay to go back and forth. Both parties should involve in regular hand washing and should show no signs of COVID-19. But again, the risk of going back and forth is so high that you may want to shelter in one place, especially if either of you has roommates. Ways to Support Your Friends During COVID-19 Pandemic Even When You Can't Be with Them Physically.

Practicing social distancing is the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus and minimise your own risk of exposure. Spending an extended time away from loved ones can be challenging. If you want to see your partner or your parents who live in the same society more regularly, a better idea would be to move in together.