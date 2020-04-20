Ways to Support Your Friends During COVID-19 Pandemic Even When You Can't Be with Them Physically

Katrina Kaif With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Over Video Call (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are all going through a similar situation right now. While some of us are worried about our jobs, some of us are stressed about the health of our loved ones. It is critical to lean on our friends for comfort and support now, more than ever. But how do we best do that when we are maintaining a physical distance? Here are ways you can best open to your friends for support. Read till the end, and we can ensure that both of you will feel much better.

Reach Out the Best Way You Can

Let us make the best use of our technology right now. Just a simple call to your friends and letting them know that you miss them can go a long way in helping them feel better. Don't be intimidated by the video chats; just ten minutes of seeing each other can turn your entire day around. Bored Sitting Home During COVID-19 Lockdown? Here are Some Cool Things You Can Do to Get Out of The Lull!

Start the Conversation in a Sensitive Way

If you know that your friend ha lost their job and you are finding out a way to speak to them, start by saying 'I have been thinking about you and wondering how you were'. Even a simple 'how are you' can be an excellent way to open a conversation.

Share Your Struggles

It's human nature to push away the pain and negative experiences. Many people think that asking or looking for help can be shameful. To speak a bit about your own struggles so your friends too can open up and share their problems. Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Avoid Offering Unsolicited Advice

Do not change the subject when your friends are talking about their problems. Avoid coming up with concrete solutions to fix their problem. Listen to them as they speak, put yourself in their shoes and be empathetic towards them. How to Stay Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic? Expert Tips to Diffuse Stress and Anxiety Related to Mental Health and Financial Insecurities During Lockdown.

Validate Their Struggle

Validation can let your friend realise that there is nothing fundamentally wrong with them or their experience. Even if they are feeling fear or anger, they are sailing in the same boat as others. Let them know that whatever they are saying, totally makes sense.

In the end, let your friends support and help you. Your friends will know that you need them too, and that you value their relationship.