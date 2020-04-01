Bored During COVID-19 Lockdown? From ‘Dumb Charades’ to ‘Never Have I Ever’, These Games Are Super Fun to Play Over Video Calls

Katrina Kaif With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Over Video Call (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Working from home is the best thing you can do to battle the current coronavirus pandemic. And while you must be missing your friends and family, there are tons of ways to stay connected. If you are already face timing with your friends and are running out of topics to discuss, there are tons of games you can play while you face time. Yes, you heard that right. Keep reading if you need some inspiration and ideas for your virtual game tonight.

Truth or Drink

Drinking games, when done responsibly, can be entertaining. You can make a list of hundreds of questions from 'naming your sexual fantasy' to 'making an old confession'. Take turn answering the questions or take a sip of your drink.

Never Have I Ever

Ellen DeGeneres' 'Never Have I Ever' can be a game night staple. Take turns reading action or a scenario, and whoever has done it must drink (it can be a non-alcoholic beverage too!) You can also use your five fingers like a marker for when you lose a point.

Who’s Most Likely To

Who’s Most Likely To can be the perfect game to play when you are on a group video chat. This game requires you debate which of you is most likely to audition for a reality TV show or elope and get married. You can talk about tons of scenarios and stay connected in a fun way.

Dumb Charades

No social-distancing or self-isolating can stop the fun and hilariousness of charades. When you face time, put on a timer, and act out a phrase or a movie before the time runs up. Have your friends to guess your actions.

You can also try downloading games like scrabble and play them with your friends in your contacts. Transform the quarantine days to the most fun days of your life!