Haldi Doodh, now also known as Golden milk or turmeric latte by fancy people is a very common household name in India. Kids in India have grown up sipping on Haldi Doodh before bed. For minor health issues like cough and cold, people have been drinking Haldi Doodh only to see it vanish in a day or two and why not both milk and turmeric is known to have immense health benefits. However, our favourite Chrissy Teigen seems to have smitten by this healthy beverage. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a glass of homemade haldi doodh the recipe of which she says he looked up online.

Ingredients:

A glass of unsweetened milk of your choice.

1 stick cinnamon

2 pieces of fresh turmeric (sliced) or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric powder.

1-inch of fresh ginger (sliced).

Pinch of black pepper (Turmeric, when mixed with black pepper, is better absorbed by the body)

Method:

Mix unsweetened milk with fresh turmeric, ginger, cinnamon stick and black pepper in a saucepan.

Let the mix cook it in medium heat but remember to keep stirring. Don't raise the flame or the milk might churn.

Let it simmer for 3-4 mins.

Seive and pour in a glass.

Watch Recipe Video:

The health benefits of golden milk aka haldi doodh are immense. Not only is it loaded with antioxidants but is known to reduce inflammation and joint pain. Apart from that, it may also improve memory and brain function. Turmeric itself is known to have anti carcinogens. Taking golden milk before bed may improve mood, protect against heart disease and lower Blood Sugar levels. However, try to not add refined sugar to it or all its benefits will go for a toss.

