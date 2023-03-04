Well, looks like your very favourite Pepsi and Coca-Cola are not just best friends with your pizza but may also help increase your testosterone level. Yes, according to a recent study, large intakes of carbonated drinks like Pepsi and Coca-Cola may increase testosterone levels and the size of the testicles. Drinking carbonated beverages can also lower your chance of developing cancer and prostate dysfunction. Previous research has connected soda intake to impaired sperm quality and quantity as well as impaired sperm motility. The results of this research, however, go against those earlier studies. Researchers from Northwest Minzu University in China carried out the study, which was then written up in the scholarly publication Acta Endocrinol. Hot Oral Sex Tips: How to Play with His Testicles to Maximise Pleasure and Start The New Year With A Bang!

Over the course of a 15-day span, the researchers tested various groups of male mice. The first group only sipped water, while the other groups consumed various amounts of Pepsi and Coca-Cola. According to the research, the mice who only drank Pepsi or Coca-Cola had "significantly increased" testes by day 15. “The outcome demonstrated a high dose of Pepsi or Coca-Cola could promote testis growth and development," the study authors wrote.

In addition to increased testicle size, researchers also found that “the concentrations of serum testosterone in all mice were enhanced after the Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola treatment," which “indicated that high doses of Pepsi and Coca-Cola could improve testosterone secretion of male mice".

“In conclusion, drinking Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola could promote testis development, enhance testosterone secretion, increase serum EGF concentrations …. Our findings provided the scientific basis for fully understanding [carbonated beverages] effects and their mechanism on development and reproduction functions of humans, but also benefit to prevent prostate dysfunction and cancer," the study authors wrote.

The scientists observed that more study is required to fully understand the relationship between soda consumption and fertility. One such earlier study involved 2,500 men and found that drinking a one-liter carbonated beverage every day appeared to decrease sperm quantity by 30%. According to a different research, carbonated drinks are linked to changes in hormones that have an impact on ovulation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).