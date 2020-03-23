Coronavirus Outbreak: Can You Get Infected with COVID-19 Twice?

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The steep rise in the global cases of the novel coronavirus is alarming. But when it comes to COVID-19, it seems like there are a lot of questions waiting to be answered by the experts. We have been concerned about whether it is an air-borne disease and how bad can children be affected by the deadly disease. But as social distancing and other safety precautions grow more urgent, one question seems to be on everyone's mind – can an individual get COVID-19 twice? Here's what we know so far.

Has There Been Any Cases of Patients Contracting COVID-19 For the Second Time?

Concerns about double infection cropped up when a Japanese coronavirus patient in her forties had to return to the hospital after she was tested positive for the second time. However, there has been speculation over whether she was genuinely re-infected, or she never recovered. Given the time crunch and multiple other factors that could have negatively impacted the accuracy of the test kits, the Japanese government believes that there could have been issues with the testing quality. How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets.

How Does Your Body Behave When the Virus Attacks You Again?

However, prior research suggested that once a patient was infected with COVID-19, they have a significant level of immunity from the virus infecting them again in the coming months. The initial infection serves as a vaccination against the disease. Coronavirus Prevention: What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

Once you are affected by the virus, your immune system recognises the virus that it should encounter again, keeping you from falling sick. Doctors believe that just like other viruses, the novel coronavirus can be difficult to contract for a second time after being fought off by the body. Coronavirus Prevention: Antivirals & Herbs To Boost Immunity And Combat COVID-19.

The coronavirus is mutating, and it should not be surprising that the virus is mutating from host to host. That said, there is still to learn a lot about the novel coronavirus. Doctors and researchers are trying hard to develop a vaccine and antiviral medications to treat the novel coronavirus at the earliest. And as you continue to practice social distancing, watch out for symptoms such as cold and fever and keep in mind that not everyone with COVID-19 experiences signs.