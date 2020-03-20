Coronavirus Outbreak: When to Call a Doctor and How To Get Tested For COVID-19?

Coronavirus scanning (Photo Credit: PTI)

With the surging positive cases of the novel coronavirus all across the world, it is only natural to wonder if your cough or fever might be a case of COVID-19. But that in turn, raises the question at what point should you get tested for the novel coronavirus, when should you call for a doctor and what exactly is the procedure of the test? Here's everything you need to know about getting tested for novel coronavirus. Here's everything you need to know about the early diagnosis of coronavirus, so that you can quarantine yourself immediately and stop the disease from spreading.

When to Call a Doctor?

Call you doctor if you experience a cough or fever. Depending on the type and the severity of your symptoms, your doctor will ask you to undergo further tests. Your doctor will also put precautions in place before you visit their clinic to minimise the odds of potentially infecting others. Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19.

How Does the Test Work?

If your medical practitioner thinks that you might have contracted the novel coronavirus, they will ask you to go for a lab testing located in your city. They will take a sample for a swab test. They may also recommend a sputum test where they will collect your sputum for an analysis. You might also be asked to go for a nasal aspirate or a blood test to confirm coronavirus. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

How Long Does it Take to Get The Test Results?

While the duration of the test results varies from lab to lab, you can expect to get the reports within 45 hours. But experts are working hard to reduce the time of the turnaround. Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

How to Lower The Risk of Contracting The Novel Coronavirus?

It's more likely that you have flu and common cold if you have upper respiratory symptoms. So do not panic before checking with your doctor. Also, avoid touching your face with hands and make sure that you clean and disinfect the surfaces that you frequently touch. And you must have heard it time and again, wash your hands.

Also, ensure that you keep up with the local news in your area, so that you can immediately check with your doctor if you have mild symptoms. Relax, and try not to panic over the virus.