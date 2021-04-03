Mumbai, April 3: Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across Mumbai, it is the need of the hour to ramp the healthcare infrastructure across the city. To help people in the fight against the deadly virus, real-time data of COVID-19 hospitals and vacant COVID-19 beds in public and private hospitals in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai can be checked online on integrated dashboards. The details of the availability of beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients can be checked at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) websites. People fear that with the rising coronavirus cases in the city, the demand for beds in hospitals could throw infrastructure and resources challenges in the coming days.

Residents of Thane can click here to check the COVID-19 hospitals and bed availability in hospitals. The online dashboard will help residents across Mumbai to access accurate information on COVID-19 treatment based on the availability of beds in their respective regions. The beds are ready and will be allocated for treatment.

Live Dashboards to Know ICU and Beds Availability Across Thane and Navi Mumbai:

Visit BMC's website stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in to get a quick glance at the healthcare facilities like 'Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre', Dedicated COVID19 Hospitals among others.

to get a quick glance at the healthcare facilities like 'Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre', Dedicated COVID19 Hospitals among others. Residents of the Navi Mumbai region can visit the official website nmmchealthfacilities.com to check COVID-19 hospitals and bed availability in Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne, CBD Belapur, Sanpada, Airoli among other areas in Navi Mumbai.

to check COVID-19 hospitals and bed availability in Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne, CBD Belapur, Sanpada, Airoli among other areas in Navi Mumbai. For residents of Thane, a live dashboard has been made available for people which gives details about the COVID-19 Thane Hospital and bed availability in the city. Click here.

On Friday, April 2, Mumbai reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day rise since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,32,192 cases of which 58,455 are active and 11,724 fatalities. Amid the surge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a lockdown cannot be ruled out in the state if such situation persists. Apart from warning about a lockdown, Thackeray on Friday said that his government was aiming to ramp up tests to 2.5 lakh on a daily basis.

The Health Ministry on Saturday said that eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reported a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. These States account for 81.42 percent of single-day coronavirus infections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).