You have been getting health advises from your mum and grandmum, ever since you were a little kid. While some of them might be true, other advice like you will catch a cold if you go out with wet hair or you will contaminate food during periods falls firmly into the B.S. category. But given that you get these counselling repeatedly your entire life, it can be hard to weed out what's real to what is absurd to believe. Here are the most prominent health myths fed to Indian women and why you should stop believing in them right now!

Myth 1: New Mums Should Stay at Home for A Month

In most Indian households, women are asked to isolate themselves from the world after delivery. Sure, you need to get the rest you need after the stressful childbirth process, but do you need to restrict yourself to a room after the procedure? Certainly not. As suggested by a study published in the Obstetrical and Gynecological Survey, you need to go out of your room and walk around as soon as you can after childbirth to prevent a dangerous blood clot from forming Plus, postpartum physical activity will aid in improving mood and maintaining cardiorespiratory fitness.

Myth 2: Every Women's Fertility Plummets after 35

Indian women are made to believe that their eggs are stamped with an expiry date and that they cannot conceive the moment they turn 35. But a recent study performed by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine found that most women in their late 30s could conceive naturally within six months of planning. Could Hot Flushes and Night Sweats Be a Sign of Heart Disease? Here's Why You Wake up Drenched in Sweat at Night.

Myth 3: Certain Foods Affect Fertility

While it is true that a lot of foods regulate your hormones like fatty foods such as coconut, there are no foods that can solely prevent you from getting pregnant. That said, if you are trying to get pregnant, your doctor may suggest reducing your intake of canned foods and junk foods due to the high levels of sugar and fats. The prevalence of obesity is high among reproductive-age women and is associated with impaired reproductive function.

Myth 4: The Type of Cravings can Determine the Sex of The Baby During Pregnancy

Do you know why do you get those pregnancy cravings? It is due to the nutritional deficiencies in your body and not because of the sex of the baby. So, you are not going to have a baby girl if you crave for sweet things, nor will you get a boy if you are dreaming of salty and savoury snacks. Hygiene Tips For New Mums To Prevent Infections: International Day Of Action For Women's Health.

Myth 5: You Will Get Cold If You Go Outdoors with Wet Hair

Your mother must have told this to you a zillion times, but stepping out with your hair wet won't make you suffer from cold. Coming in contact with the flu-causing viruses or being exposed to dust or pollen is the only way you can fall sick.

Myth 6: You Are Healthy If You Are Slim

The claim that slim people are healthy; it has been out there for quite some time now, but luckily, fewer people believe in it. The truth is that we have very few controls over the shape and size of our bodies, and these factors do not determine our health. Overweight women who are physically active can be healthier and live longer than their slimmer counterparts.

Myth 7: Your Cycle Should Be 28 Days Long

The duration of an average menstrual cycle is 28 days long, but they can range anywhere from 21 to 35 days. So, you do not need to get concerned if your cycle is consistently shorter or longer than 38 days. It does not signal an underlying problem. International Yoga Day 2020: Every Woman in Their 30s Must Perform These Yoga Asanas to Prevent Premature Ageing and Turn Back the Clock!

Myth 8: Eating Sour Foods Will Worsen Menstrual Cramps

There is absolutely no scientific correlation between menstruation and eating sour foods. All sour foods can do is make you wake. But it is vital to include a lot of protein, calcium, vitamins and magnesium-rich foods in your diet to help you deal with those days of the month better.

Myth 9: Drinking Carrot Juice Can Help Reduce Period Pain

Drinking carrot juice is also believed to improve blood flow and thus, reduce the pain. Due to the shedding of the internal lining of the uterus, you lose a lot of blood during periods. And while loading up on iron can help you deal with the blood loss, it does not increase the flow.

Myth 10: Wearing a Bra Can Cause Cancer

You must have heard it time and again to ditch wearing the bra at home as wearing a bra for a long time can up your risk of breast cancer. However, there is no biological reason why they would be linked. The development of breast cancer is a multi-step process involving multiple cell types, and its prevention remains challenging in the world.

Information whether it is from the internet or the elderly, it can often be one big black hole of contradiction. Always be sure to do your research before you resort any advice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).