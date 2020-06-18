International Yoga Day 2020: Every Woman in Their 30s Must Perform These Yoga Asanas to Prevent Premature Ageing and Turn Back the Clock!

With our on-the-go lifestyle, we are always burdened with work and d are continuously under the pressure of meeting our deadlines. All these subjects us to a lot of mental stress which causes premature ageing. Yoga can help you break through this vicious cycle. Yoga improves blood circulation, cleanses and detoxifies organs and builds flexibility and strength, all of which prevents premature ageing. If you are in your 30s, perform these postures to rejuvenate your body and turn back the clock.

Ekapadasana or Tree Pose

This yoga pose is excellent to bring balance, strength and build focus. Stand straight with your chin parallel to the ground and your eyes fixed at a point. Keep your toes together and as you inhale raise your left foot from the ground. Place the foot on your calf or thigh as per comfort with the toe pointing outwards. Now, raise your hands and join them in a prayer position above your head. Hold the posture for as long as you can.

Virabhadrasana or Warrior pose

Warrior pose is a fantastic posture to build strength and flexibility, tone your muscles and increase stamina. Keep your feet 3 to 4 feet apart and turn out your right foot keeping the left foot in the same position. Raise your arms such that they are parallel to the ground. Bend your right knee forward to a 90-degree angle and keep the left leg elongated. Hold the pose for as long as you are comfortable.

Adho Moha Shvanasana or Downward facing dog

The downward-facing dog increases blood circulation, opens up joints and decreases anxiety. Get to your hands and knees in a cow pose. Spread your fingers and place your knees under your hips with toes tucked. Lift your knees off the floor as your sit-bones reach towards the ceiling. At first, keep the knees slightly bent. With every exhale, elongate through your tailbone moving the abdomen towards the heels such that it looks like an inverted V. Hold for as long as you can.

Pranayama or Controlled Breathing

Pranayama is the control of bioenergy in the body, which cures your body of a range of age-related diseases. Start by closing the left nostril with your thumb and gently inhale through the right nostril. Then close the right nostril and exhale fully through the left nostril. And while the right nostril is still closed, inhale fully through the lift nostril. Finally, exhale through the right nostril with the left one closed. Repeat this three times.

Meditate to declutter your mind, unwind and relax. Sit comfortably with your eyes closed and observe your breath. Let the thoughts flow and follow your breath. Practising this daily can do wonders!

