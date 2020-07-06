No one can escape the consequences of age, and women typically suffer from side effects such as hot flashes and night sweats when they hit menopause. Nothing can be worse than waking up in the middle of the night sweating as if you ran a marathon. But the truth is, hot flashes can hit a woman any time during the menstrual cycle and not just during menopause. But it turns out that women who experience night sweats and hot flashes earlier during menopause are likelier to suffer from cardiovascular diseases as compared to those who do not experience these symptoms. Here's what we know so far.

What Causes Hot Flashes and Night Sweats?

Any hormonal changes in the body that leads to a decrease in oestrogen can affect the body's thermostat, which controls body temperature and can lead to hot flashes. That said, hypothyroidism, low blood sugar and certain antidepressants can also cause night sweats. Are You Hitting Menopause? Here's How to Keep Your Skin From Wrinkling and Sagging From all the Hormonal Shift!

How are Hot Flashes and Night Sweats Related to Cardiovascular Diseases?

Did you know that about 80% of women suffer from menopausal symptoms at some point during their transition? And while it was previously thought that these symptoms affect only, the quality of life, new research concluded that it is also associated with dysfunction of the endothelium, the lining of blood vessels. The same research also suggested that menopausal symptoms might lead to adverse changes in blood vessels during the period increases the risk of suffering from heart disease. Risk of Heart Disease Increases as Women Move Through Menopause: Study

Doctors have also found that the risk of cardiovascular problems was more related to the severity of the night sweats and hot flushes rather than the frequency or duration. Women with severe symptoms were more than twice as likely to experience a non-fatal cardiovascular event compared with those with mild symptoms. By Age 60, 20% of the General Male Population Is Suffering From Male Menopause. What’s There to Do About It?

If the episodes of night sweats and hot flushes frequently occur, be sure to check with your doctor. Also, monitor any other discomfort that you are experiencing for right diagnosis and treatment.

