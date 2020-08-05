The cholesterol level in the body plays an important role in defining a person's health. Unfortunately, many people have adopted a sedentary lifestyle, which has become one of the main reasons for an increase in cholesterol. It is necessary to include foods in our daily diet which help reduce bad 'LDL' cholesterol and simultaneously increase good 'HDL' cholesterol. Here's a look at five foods which include dark chocolate and quinoa that help lower cholesterol level. From Pineapple to Salmon, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Belly Fat Loss & Weight Loss.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three Americans are plagued with high cholesterol. This problem is one of the major causes of heart diseases in the long run. Regular intake of high cholesterol foods can increase the risk of stroke. A high LDL level increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes because it can clog arteries with plaque, a condition called atherosclerosis. Exercise with a healthy diet can help keep the LDL cholesterol level at a minimum. Foods like fruits, nuts, vegetables rich in fibres and antioxidants can help maintain healthy cholesterol level.

Top Five Foods That Lowers LDL Cholesterol Level

1. Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in the year 2017, eating dark chocolate improves blood lipid profiles over time. It is high in flavonoid, which helps lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Tomatoes contain the antioxidant lycopene, a compound linked to reducing LDL cholesterol levels in higher doses. It is also rich in vitamin A and C.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quinoa is a superfood which is rich in B vitamin, fibre and wholesome grain antioxidants that help lower triglycerides and LDL cholesterol.

4. Eggplant

Eggplant (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eggplant contains antioxidants that lower LDL cholesterol level. This vegetable is also a rich source of fibre, eggplant and other important nutrients that support the immune system and promote blood clotting.

5. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Spinach contains lutein and other carotenoids, which are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Dark green leafy vegetable like spinach help lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids.

Apart from eating above-mentioned foods, it is also necessary to include at least two different fruits in your diet which are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibres. Berries are also known to reduce bad LDL cholesterol. Fatty fish like salmon, which are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, can also help reduce bad 'LDL' cholesterol. Most importantly, it is necessary to avoid foods which contain a high quantity of saturated fat, refined flour and refined sugar to maintain a healthy cholesterol level in the body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).