From Pineapple to Salmon, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Belly Fat Loss & Weight Loss

Foods For Belly Fat Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Foods which we eat play an important role in maintaining our weight and fat percentage level. No matter how much we exercise, unless and until we follow a strict diet, we won't be able to achieve a healthy body. For a perfect composition, the body should have double the muscle percentage compared to fat. However, the fat near the belly is what one should focus on the most. Belly fat has severe health consequences. LatestLY tells you five foods from pineapple to salmon which help in belly fat loss and weight loss. What Is Skinny Fat? Five Important Things to Keep In Mind to Avoid Achieving This Body Type While on Weight Loss Regime.

Sometimes a person can have a good amount of fat in the belly, in spite of having bodyweight, which falls under the category of normal Body Mass Index (BMI). These types of people are skinny fat. Belly fats, also referred to as visceral fats, are hidden fats surrounding vital organs. An excessive amount of belly fat can increase inflammation which in turn can become a cause of chronic diseases. As per the Visceral Fat and Insulin Resistance study published in the National Institute of Health, a retinol-binding protein is secreted by visceral fat which can increase blood pressure and can lead to heart disease and diabetes. Reduce Belly Fat: How to Burn Visceral Fat without Burning a Hole in Your Pocket.

Foods For Belly Fat Loss

1. Pineapple

Health Benefits of Pineapple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pineapple consists of an enzyme called bromelain which metabolises protein and in turn helps burn away the excess belly fat.

2. Papaya

Papaya (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Papain in papaya smoothens the digestive tract, shoots the metabolic rate which helps in fat loss.

3. Salmon

Salmon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, the omega-3 fats in salmon and other fatty fish may promote weight loss and decrease belly fat.

4. Whole Grains

Whole Grains (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whole grains can keep the body insulin level low which may shrink fat cells. Also, if you work out, the complex carbohydrates from whole grains can serve as a great fuel for an intense session.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Walnuts can help control appetite, thanks to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols and vitamins that help suppress hunger, which in turn can help in weight loss and fat loss.

You should include these foods regularly in your meals. However, always watch out for the calories you eat, as eating in surplus can cause weight gain. Consult your dietician for proper diet chart that can help you with the proper path for weight loss.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)