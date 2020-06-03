Global Running Day 2020: Motivational Running Quotes With HD Pictures That Will Inspire You To Stay Active

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Global Running Day is annually celebrated on the first Wednesday of June. Global Running Day 2020 is observed on June 3. This day is the celebration of the physical activity or sports of running. On Global Running Day people from all age groups are motivated to run. Global Running Day was formerly known as National Running Day and began in the United States in the year 2009. There have been inspirational quotes both from famous personalities as well as anonymous to motivate young athletes and new runners to start running regularly. So, if you are looking for motivational quotes to get inspired on Global Running Day 2020, you can download these quotes with HD images. You may also send across to others to motivate them.

Running is good for cardiovascular health and it helps in weight loss. Regular running strengthens up the lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. This endurance activity also gives a good shape to calf muscles. You should also perform exercises like bodyweight squat, free lunges and planks to perform well in running. You can promote runners and motivate them to stay strong by doing free download of Global Running Day 2020 motivational quotes from below.

Global Running Day 2020 Motivational Quotes

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

"As We Run, We Become.” - Amby Burfoot

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“What Seems Hard Now Will One Day Be Your Warm-Up.” - Unknown

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Breathe In Strength and Breathe out Weakness.” – Amy Hastings Cragg

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Pain Is Inevitable. Suffering Is Optional.” - Haruki Murakami

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Our Running Shoes Have Magic in Them. The Power to Transform a Bad Day Into a Good Day; Frustration Into Speed; Self-Doubt Into Confidence; Chocolate Cake Into Muscle.” - Mina Samuels

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Short Run Is Better Than No Run.” - Unknown

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Someone Who Is Busier Than You Is Running Right Now.” - Nike

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Run Because I Can. When I Get Tired, I Remember Those Who Can’t Run, What They Would Give to Have This Simple Gift I Take for Granted, and I Run Harder for Them. I Know They Would Do the Same for Me.” - Unknown

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Running Allows Me to Set My Mind Free. Nothing Seems Impossible. Nothing Unattainable.” – Kara Goucher

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Run in the Morning … Before Your Brain Figures Out What Your Body Is Doing!” - Anonymous

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Tough Runs Don’t Last; Tough Runners Do.”

Global Running Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Your Mind Will Quit a Thousand Times Before Your Body Will. Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway!”

This year the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, therefore running in group or even individual outdoor running is not recommended. However, the Million Kid Run, which is a youth division of Global Running Day has planned virtual activities to keep the excitement of this day alive. New York Road Runner (NYRR) has also partnered with Strava fitness app, where people can become part of Global Running Day 2020 simply by walking or running 1 mile virtually through NYRR Virtual Global Running Day 1M app. This activity can be done anytime between May 28, 2020, to June 7, 2020.

The above motivational quotes should be enough to inspire you to lead an active lifestyle. On Global Running Day 2020, let us vow to dedicate some part of our day to physical activity like running, brisk walking or any other exercise to stay fit and healthy.