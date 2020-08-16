Acne problem is the most commonly faced problem during monsoon when humidity is very high. It is necessary to keep the skin moisturised and exfoliate it regularly for avoiding the growth of pimples. Most people choose to turn to artificial products when it comes to skincare and hair care. However, it is always better to use kitchen ingredients for skincare as they are natural and have the least side effects. In this week's home remedy, LatestLY tells you about apple-honey DIY face mask for acne treatment and achieving glowing skin naturally. Home Remedy Of The Week: Gram Flour-Turmeric DIY Face Mask To Treat Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

While apple is healthy to eat, few are aware of the fact that applying it on the skin can make it supple, treat acne and dark spots. The presence of collagen and elastin in apples are vital for keeping the skin youthful. The nutrients of the fruit work effectively to benefit the skin by getting rid of the pathogens and the excess oils. Honey helps the skin absorb and retain moisture, which keeps it from drying out. Apart from this, the antioxidants in honey make the skin healthy and clear. Home Remedy Of The Week: Banana-Honey DIY Mask to Get Rid of Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Apple-Honey DIY Face Mask For Acne Treatment

Apple consists of micronutrients like vitamins A, B, C and antioxidants that provide relief to the skin from damage done by constant exposure to dirt and grime. This fruit also consists of glycolic acid which helps exfoliate and clear your pores. The elements in apple help remove dead skin cells and make it fairer, which is effective for pimple removal and acne treatment. The other ingredient of this pack, which is honey, comes along with anti-microbial properties which help protect, repair and prevent skin damage.

To prepare an apple-honey face mask, all you need to do is just grate half an apple and mix it with honey. Once the paste is ready, apply it on the face, leave it for 15 minutes and then wash it with warm water. Applying this face mask regularly can help prevent acne and keep your skin smooth and supple.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

