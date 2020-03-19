How to Apply for Emergency Food Stamps? Google US Searches for SNAP Benefits Spike Over the Past Week, Here Is Everything to Know Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is unfortunately jumping each day, forcing the healthcare officials and political leaders to take steps to contain the spread. One of those is urging people to get emergency food assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal nutrition program in America. The SNAP benefits are the new official term for food stamps, the searches of which has a spiked high over the past week. Google US trends show, the searches of emergency food stamps increased +2,800%, amid the pandemic. What is Emergency Food Stamps? How to apply for food stamps/ SNAP benefits? Below, find the answers to your queries related to emergency food stamps. From Community Transmission to Quarantine; Know Meaning of Phrases and Words Related to COVID-19 Outbreak.

The ongoing crisis is a period of financial insecurity too for many Americans. The COVID-19 spread has led people losing their jobs, been temporarily laid off or are struggling to get the necessary supplies. Hence, the American government has provided additional information on how to get emergency food assistance. What Is Social Distancing? Google Searches Spike at an All-Time High, Here’s Everything You Should Know About This Term Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

What is Emergency Food Stamps?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food assistance to low and no income people and families living in the United States. It is a federal aid program managed by the Food and Nutrition Service of the US Department of Agriculture. But the distribution of benefits occurs at the state level. SNAP benefits are the new official term for food stamps. The food is wide-ranging, from fruits and vegetables, to meat, bread, cereals and dairy products.

How to Apply for Food Stamps?

The application process for food stamps may vary for each region in the US. Applying for SNAP usually involves requirements related to resource and income limits. You can apply online or in-person at a state or local office or CLICK HERE to directly visit the official page of SNAP State Directory of Resources. If you fall under the eligibility, states will issue food stamps (SNAP benefits) on a card that you can use to buy at participating snap grocery stores. US President Donald Trump recently approved the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” which provides, “waivers and modifications of Federal nutrition programs,” among others. This bill includes an expansion of the SNAP food security program. CLICK HERE to know more.

Above 8,700, people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus. Globally, the COVID-19 cases top 218,000. Millions across the world have been put under lockdown, and many US counties have issued “shelter in place” orders.