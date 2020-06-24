There are certain foods which are lesser-known but are loaded with various beneficial properties. One such ingredient is tahini, which is usually used in the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine. Tahini is a thick paste or sauce prepared from oil and ground sesame seeds. It is also known as sesame seed butter. Let's take a look at the health benefits of tahini, which can help in weight loss and liver detoxification. How to Make Peanut Butter at Home? Follow Step-by-Step Recipe to Make the Creamy Sandwich Spread (Watch Video)

Tahini has a nutty flavour and a smooth texture. It is packed with healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Tahini can be blended with some garlic and chickpeas to make a mouth-watering hummus. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one tablespoon of tahini consists of 3 g protein, 8 g fat, 3 g carbs and 1 g fibre. It also contains micronutrients like thiamine, vitamin B6, zinc, phosphorus and manganese. Sesame Seeds Benefits: 8 Advantages of Til for Your Hair, Skin and Overall Health.

Tahini Health Benefits

1. Rich in Antioxidants - Tahini is loaded with antioxidants which possess anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Lignan sesamin, an antioxidant found in tahini, prevents free radical damage to cells which leads to oxidative stress.

2. Good Heart Health- Tahini is rich in omega 3 fatty acid which reduces cholesterol and thereby improves heart health.

3. Strengthens Central Nervous System - The presence of omega 3 and omega 6 in tahini boosts the development of the nervous tissues in the body, which in turn can improve the health of the brain.

4. Liver Detoxification - Tahini consists of methionine which helps in liver detoxification. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, tahini contains compounds that can protect kidney and liver from damage.

5. Production of White Blood Cells - Tahini comes along with zinc which helps in the production of white blood cells and thereby strengthens immunity by destroying germs.

You can consider tahini for your salad dressing or use it as an alternative to mayonnaise sauce. Also, note that it is necessary to have sesame seed butter in moderate quantity, as anything in excess is not good for health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

