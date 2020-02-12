International Condom Day 2020: How to Make Condoms Feel Better and More Pleasurable During Sex

Condom (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Condoms are a must if you want to prevent STIs and unwanted pregnancy. But if you ask anyone, they will tell you that sex feels excellent without a condom. Many have complained that they can't orgasm with the condom on and that the latex ruins the moment. The fact is, you can't afford to do away with the condom. Luckily, with a simple hack, you can make your condom wearing feels better and much more comfortable during sex.

Add Lube to the Tip of the Condom

Most condoms come with lubrication on the top of them. But if you want to make the experience of condom wearing better and more comfortable, add one or two drops of lube into the tip of the condom before putting it on. A dot of lube can make things feel super useful when you roll down the condom. Just be sure that you add only a bit of water-based lubrication else your condom will be more susceptible to breaking. How Long Do Condoms Last? Here’s what Happens When You Use an Expired Condom.

Tips To Prevent a Condom from Breaking

While condoms are hard to break, it is not impossible to have a condom fail. Condom worn improperly is the number one cause of breakage. Make sure that you squeeze the tip as you roll it down to your penis. If you don't ensure that there is enough space for ejaculate, the condom can burst. So if your condom breaks, it means that you did not wear it properly. It is not because of the extra lube. Condom Size: How to Pick The Right One According to Penis Size (Watch Video).

Making the condom a part of your hot foreplay can also be incredibly sexy. The use of your mouth, tongue and hands can make the process of putting the condom really erotic. And when things are this sexually exciting, you would never want to say no to condoms, would you?