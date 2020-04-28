Is Wearing a Face Mask Making Your Skin Dry and Giving You Acne? Here's What You Should Do to Soothe Your Irritated Skin

Masks (Photo Credits: IANS Photo)

Given that several states have made face masks compulsory and CDC highly recommends face masks, we all have started donning the protective gear while going out for our essential needs. But are you noticing some irritation around the area you are wearing the mask? You can see two types of irritation if you are wearing the mask frequently: contact friction and breakouts. This could occur because of the friction and humidity from wearing the mask. Here's how you can soothe your irritated skin.

Soothing Irritated Skin from Friction

All the rubbing from the face mask can cause a lot of irritation. Therefore, make sure that the contact areas of the skin are smooth and not tighter than necessary. If you notice irritation from friction, remove the mask, wash the area with water and a gentle cleanser and apply a moisturiser or an ointment. How to Make Face Mask Using Cotton Bandana and Hair Ties at Home Without Sewing! Watch Easy Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial.

If you are wearing a secure fabric on delicate skin for long periods, the irritation may be unavoidable. Your best approach would be to wash your skin and apply a gentle ointment to beat the dryness. An aloe vera gel or a cream can be super hydrating and anti-inflammatory. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

Treating Acne from Wearing Masks

A protective mask can create a humid and warm environment under the mask, increasing sebum and sweat, which in turn can lead to breakouts. Use a gentle cleanser with salicylic acid to wash your face before wearing the mask. Then wear a light moisturiser to support the skin barrier without clogging pores. Be sure to skip your foundation and other heavy cosmetics under your cover. Is it Okay to Re-Use N95, Surgical and Cloth Face Masks? Here's the Right Way to Clean and Disinfect a Face Mask to Prevent COVID-19.

Do not use skin irritation or breakouts as an excuse to skip wearing masks. Stepping out without a mask is not an option during the pandemic. Also, be careful with how you wear, take off and clean your face mask.