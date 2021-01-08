A special case recently documented had doctors in Japan surprised. A man had toothpick stuck up in his butt for months after he accidentally consumed it. After being in pain for quite some time, he met the doctors, who initially figured that the pain was caused by Stenosis. However, later a CT scan revealed that it was indeed a toothpick inside his rectum that stuck there for a month actually causing the pain in his back and leg, However, soon the toothpick was removed, and it was all good for the man. On another note, here's how a man developed a megarectum after days of constipation caused poop to explode in his stomach.

The weird medical case has been noted in BMJ Case Reports and it reveals how the 67-year-old man first reached out for help when he had been experiencing two months of pain along his right buttock and thigh. While an MRI scan was initially suggested and it was understood that probably the source of this pain was stenosis and treatment was up accordingly. Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing in a blood vessel or other tubular organ or structure and is also sometimes knows as a stricture. Normally this occurs when spaces within the spine begin to narrow

Generally, stenosis can be managed via drugs and physical therapy but doctors went for surgery. It was a CT scan before the surgery that revealed that the toothpick stuck in the rectum. However, as the pain worsened, doctors had to remove the object via surgery. Ever since, the man has been relieved of the pain. A lot of cases including foreign object getting stuck in the rectum is seen. But it is usually when people do it on their own for fun and very rarely an object is found in the rectum after consumption. A Chinese man had once shoved a rather large eggplant into his anus to relieve constipation and almost damaged his internal organs. Such acts are primarily done for sexual pleasure or out of sexual curiosity. Apart from the anus, some people also insert foreign objects inside the vagina and urethra. A curious Chinese boy made news for shoving a USB cord into his urethra. Doctors theorise that the pointy end of the toothpick had ended up right next to one particular branch of nerves in the spinal cord, in this particular case.

